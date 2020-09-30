ABC’s The Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and Fiancé Jordan Rodgers Unveil Their Personalized Wedding Gift Wish List on The Knot Registry

Home Renovation Must-Haves (Complete With a ‘Worst-Case Scenario’ Cash Fund), Kitchen Staples for Whipping Up Persian and Chinese Family Recipes, and a Charity Fund to Support Direct Relief Amid the Global Pandemic Make Up the Couple’s Registry Wish List

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ABC’s The Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher and her fiancé Jordan Rodgers today revealed their wedding registry on The Knot Registry, the all-in-one registry platform from The Knot. The couple—who fell in love in front of millions of American viewers and who have since reentered reality TV with their house-flipping series—chose to start their newlywed life together with everything from home renovation must-haves and homebody staples for a cozy night in, to kitchen essentials and a wine-subscription-box cash fund for the perfect Bachelor and Bachelorette viewing parties.

The Knot Registry empowers couples to create an all-in-one registry complete with everything from cash funds and experiences to retail products and charity donation funds. With The Knot’s newly launched digital registry store, couples can now choose from thousands of the most popular retail products and collections curated by The Knot’s experts, and guests can easily browse and purchase gifts hand-selected by the couple all in one place. Additionally, as part of The Knot’s Registry Collections, couples can gather inspiration from a variety of product categories and easily add gifts to their custom wish list, including JoJo and Jordan’s registry collection.

“ Jordan and I love that with The Knot Registry we aren’t limited to items we find in stores or that we already had in our home, since we’ve lived together for a number of years,” said JoJo Fletcher. “ Browsing the wide array of retail products in The Knot Registry Store was easy and allowed us to create wedding gift wish lists from the comfort of our couch in the midst of the global pandemic. With the ability to sync all our wish list items in one place, we were able to add gifts that were unique to our relationship story. We’ve started cooking so much more, so we of course added kitchen gadgets that will help us re-create our favorite family recipes, and we even included an awesome pair of IN-N-OUT BURGERTM onesie pajamas, which is a total inside joke for us. I’m sure we’re literally the only couple to add this item to our wedding registry, ever!”

JoJo and Jordan added a number of retail products and cash funds to their registry they didn’t know they needed until the pandemic occurred. The two noted they learned new things about each other while quarantining: Jordan needs to start his day with a large iced Americano coffee or he “gets a bit antsy and testy” and JoJo is becoming much more skilled in the kitchen—her go-to dish used to be refried bean tacos, which Jordan noted “wasn’t hard” to whip up. Meanwhile, Jordan is more handy with home projects than JoJo originally thought. JoJo and Jordan didn’t have a home coffee maker since Jordan was used to frequenting coffee shops, so a high-end espresso and coffee machine was a priority item for their wedding registry to re-create drinks at home. Additionally, to expand her go-to at-home recipes, JoJo was excited to register for a Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven and All-Clad Sous Vide Immersion Circulator.

Along with retail products from The Knot Registry Store and The Knot’s partner retailers, JoJo and Jordan also added cash funds to their wedding registry for activities to do together at home. One of their picks, an online MasterClass with their favorite chef Gordon Ramsay, will help the couple master cooking skills from their own kitchen. Jordan and JoJo note they specifically love to cook family recipes from their different backgrounds, including a Chinese dumpling recipe from Jordan’s mother and a Persian dish called ghormeh sabzi from JoJo’s mother. In addition to “upping their cooking game,” the couple added a “worst-case scenario” cash fund for home renovation projects, along with a VINEBOXTM wine subscription cash fund. Wine, after all, has played a key part in both their relationship journey and their Bachelor and Bachelorette viewing together over the years.

“ The Knot Registry helps couples like JoJo and Jordan create unique wedding registries full of thousands of the most popular retail products—from both trusted brands and innovative newcomers—along with cash funds for experiences and charity donations personalized to them,” said Kristen Maxwell Cooper, editor in chief of The Knot. “ The Knot’s newly launched digital store made it easier than ever for JoJo and Jordan to register for anything and everything they want without leaving their home, empowering them to create a registry that showcases their relationship to their guests, complete with their interests, hobbies and future goals for their newlywed life together.”

JoJo and Jordan’s shoppable registry collection can be found at theknot.com/m/jojo-fletcher-jordan-rodgers and includes the following:

While browsing JoJo and Jordan’s registry must-haves, couples can also enter to win a chance for JoJo and Jordan to redesign a room of their choice.

