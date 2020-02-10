ABBYY to Introduce Digital Intelligence Solutions at MWC Barcelona 2020

ABBYY invites MWC attendees to learn how they can win new generations of customers by creating seamless user experiences on mobile

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–ABBYY, a Digital Intelligence company, today announced it is presenting and exhibiting at MWC Barcelona 2020, the world’s largest conference and tradeshow for the mobile industry that will gather opinion leaders and innovators to explore the potential of Limitless Intelligent Connectivity.

The conference will take place in Barcelona, Spain, February 24-27, 2020. At Stand E14, Hall 8.1, ABBYY will demonstrate how Digital Intelligence solutions elevate both customer experiences and business outcomes – a win-win for both consumers and enterprises. ABBYY experts will also speak and present during the Transformative AI Topic Tour highlighting AI and machine learning technologies that can augment mobile touchpoints to facilitate customer loyalty, retention and growth.

At MWC Barcelona, ABBYY will show how AI-enabled mobile solutions unlock frictionless and personalized user experiences while enabling organizations to access insights hidden in structured and unstructured data. Visitors will be able to see ABBYY Mobile Capture technologies transform customer onboarding and self-service scenarios such as loan application and insurance claim. When it comes to consumer applications, MWC attendees will get a chance to try the new FineScanner AI for iOS and Android. A 2019 Global Mobile Awards nominee, the app uses neural networks to filter and classify images in the gallery helping the user to quickly find the document they are looking for.

“By 2025, millennials will make up 75% of the global workforce, while Generation Z will grow in purchasing power. Both groups have extremely high demands when it comes to mobile interfaces. In fact, as much as 60% of US Gen Z consumers will abandon apps or mobile websites that load slowly or are hard to navigate. For businesses, this means that counterintuitive interfaces and inefficient processes are putting their future revenues and competitiveness at risk,” comments Dr. Marlene Wolfgruber, Director of Product Marketing, Mobile at ABBYY. “Our vision is to deliver the best possible UX for mobile touchpoints enabling great customer experiences and elevating organizations’ Digital IQ to help them attract and retain new generations of customers. We are proud to have been participating in MWC since 2009 and excited to debut our new mobile tech at the event this year.”

Journalists and analysts interested in speaking with ABBYY executives and seeing demos during MWC Barcelona 2020 may contact Catherine Johnson at [email protected] to schedule a briefing or an interview.

To see ABBYY technologies in action and learn more about their applications and use cases, all MWC attendees are invited to stop by Stand E14 at Hall 8.1.

To learn more about ABBYY’s mobile solutions, schedule a meeting at MWC Barcelona, and benefit from the promotional offer for ABBYY Business Card Reader app, please visit: abbyy.com/mwc20.

To sign up for the Transformative AI Topic Tour, please visit: mwcbarcelona.com/experiences/topic-tours.

