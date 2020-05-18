A Number of Divorced Millionaires Are Racing To Join MillionaireMatch During COVID-19 Pandemic

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The demand for MillionaireMatch membership status has never been higher, but we looked a bit closer to explain any membership trends. Witnessing a spike in “divorced, single millionaires,” we drilled down to explain gender differences and potential explanations for the rise in this group.

Divorced folks are flocking to matchmaking platforms — but, which ones? And how are the wealthy, successful and powerful navigating the new dating world?

We’ve seen an increase of 17.3% in divorced members at MillionaireMatch.com (for both Male and Female Millionaires); between February 1, 2020 and April 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

Interestingly, divorced Male Millionaires clocked a 22.2% growth during the 90 day time period. Divorced Female Millionaires witnessed only a 12.3% increase during the same time period.

What explains the increase?

It appears that living in confined quarters is putting a strain on marriages and divorce attorneys anticipate more people will file for divorce as courts reopen in more states. So we can assume that part of the increase is due directly to coronavirus and divorce rates. With FOX News reporting divorce rates as one-third higher than normal in January, we can only imagine what February through April numbers will reach in the U.S.; post-Corona, divorces skyrocketed in China surrounding the lockdown.

Does this also mean they are more serious about investing themselves into a long-term relationship? Perhaps looking for other affluent and successful members in the new Corona dating era?

We certainly welcome the newly divorced to submit for membership. In order to have a certified profile, a person must have proof of an annual income of at least $200,000 and a bank statement that shows a balance of at least $1 million.

The rush to be involved with high quality dating candidates reflects the changing dating landscape. Many wealthy singles have the resources to provide private transportation for themselves, to maintain their lifestyles from savings and investments, and to exit crowded urban areas — and this becomes even more attractive during these times.

