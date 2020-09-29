A Lock As Unique As Your Fingerprint, Kwikset Halo™ Touch Wi-Fi Smart Lock

Officially Available to Consumers, Fingerprint Enabled Smart Lock Adds to Leading Residential Lock Manufacturer’s Smart Home Line

LAKE FOREST, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Kwikset® brand of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. – Hardware & Home Improvement Division, adds to its family of Wi-Fi enabled Smart Locks with its latest addition, Halo™ Touch Wi-Fi Smart lock. Announced earlier this year during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Halo Touch uses the latest technology to create a convenient and secure smart home experience, providing homeowners access to their home via fingerprint.

Halo Touch ensures all family and household members can access the home with one-touch fingerprint locking and unlocking as it can program and store up to 100 fingerprints (50 users), simply use your unique fingerprint to lock and unlock the door. Halo Touch Smart Locks are also compatible with the Kwikset App, allowing homeowners to remotely monitor and control their homes via the app from anywhere in the world while connected to the Internet.

Like its predecessor, Halo, the brand’s first foray into Wi-Fi enabled smart locks, Halo Touch does not require a third-party hub, panel, or subscription service. Instead, it connects directly to a homeowners’ existing Wi-Fi network and smartphone to create a simple, secure smart home experience.

Why Choose Halo Touch:

Installation and set-up designed to be easy.



All Halo Smart Locks are DIY-friendly, so homeowners can easily install the lock themselves. Set-up requires a Wi-Fi network and the Kwikset mobile app, available for free download from compatible smartphone app marketplaces, such as the Apple App Store or Google PlayStore.

Convenience at your fingertip.



Halo Touch provides homeowners one-touch access to their home. With the intuitive Kwikset app, they are given more control over their front door security, allowing them to operate, manage and monitor their locks through their smartphones using the app from anywhere there is an Internet connection. With the ability to lock and unlock, manage user codes, view lock activity, receive lock notifications and much more, Halo Touch brings security and convenience to one’s fingertips.

Advanced security with Kwikset Halo Touch.



Homeowners can have peace of mind knowing that fingerprints are stored locally at each lock, not in the cloud. All Halo Touch Smart Locks feature the latest patented SmartKey Security™, protecting against common and forced entry break-in methods like lock picking, lock bumping and torque attacks. SmartKey Security™ also allows homeowners to re-key and reset their locks quickly and easily, rendering lost, loaned, or unreturned keys useless.

Home Automation.



Halo Touch features voice assistant integration as it works with Google Home Assistant and Amazon Alexa through voice commands.

Superior Performance Standards.



Halo is BHMA Certified to Grade AAA, it meets the highest certified residential grade performance standards for builder’s hardware as certified by the Builders Hardware Manufacturers Association (BHMA), the only organization accredited by the America National Standards Institute (ANSI). These standards ensure the quality and durability of locksets through a series of operational and security tests.

“When we introduced Halo Touch at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year, there was a lot of interest and excitement generated around it,” says Ali Atash, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Kwikset, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. – Hardware & Home Improvement Division. “We’re thrilled to be able to officially offer consumers the latest iteration of this collection, providing them a new and updated way to monitor and secure their homes. The best part of it being that it’s controlled by your fingertip, whether directly from the lock itself or via the Kwikset app on your phone.”

The Halo Touch Wi-Fi Smart Lock is now available for purchase for $249 MSRP at HomeDepot.com, Lowes.com, Amazon.com and Build.com. The new Smart Locks launched in traditional and contemporary styling with three finish options, Satin Nickel (traditional and contemporary), Venetian Bronze (traditional only) and Matte Black (contemporary only).

“When it comes to home security needs, homeowners have various options,” says Atash. “With Halo Touch, we are providing consumers the ability to utilize fingerprint unlocking technology while keeping their security at the forefront of everything we do.”

About Kwikset



Kwikset is the leading residential lock manufacturer*, making homeowners feel safe since 1946. Kwikset works hard to understand the world you live in, so that we can do everything we can to protect it. The company’s unwavering commitment to meeting homeowners’ needs has inspired its innovative lock portfolio that includes patented SmartKey Security™ deadbolts, patented SecureScreen™ touchscreen locks, keyless entry combination locks, connected home technology, Bluetooth-enabled Aura™, Wi-Fi enabled Halo™, door hardware with Microban® antimicrobial product protection and a wide variety of styles and finishes. Our interior and exterior door products provide customers with the quality, technology, durability and style they want while guaranteeing the highest level of security**. Headquartered in Orange County, Calif., Kwikset is part of the Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI) division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB). Kwikset products are sold online and through retailers and distributors throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australia. Visit us at www.kwikset.com and https://kwiksetpresskit.com.



*Based on TraQline US Quarterly brand unit share report, Q4 2006 through Q2 2020.



**Based on certification to BHMA Residential Grade AAA. BHMA certified product has been tested to good (C), better (B), best (A) rating in the following categories: security, durability and finish.

