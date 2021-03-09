“A GRAMMY® Salute To The Sounds Of Change,” a New Two-hour Special, to Be Broadcast Wednesday, March 17, on CBS

THREE-TIME GRAMMY® AWARD WINNER COMMON SET TO HOST, WITH APPEARANCES AND PERFORMANCES BY YOLANDA ADAMS, LEON BRIDGES, ERIC CHURCH, D SMOKE, ANDRA DAY, SHEILA E., CYNTHIA ERIVO, EMILIO, EMILY, AND GLORIA ESTEFAN, JOHN FOGERTY, GAYLE KING, GLADYS KNIGHT, PATTI LABELLE, TERRACE MARTIN, BRAD PAISLEY, BILLY PORTER, LEANN RIMES, AND CHRIS STAPLETON

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Just three days after the 63rdAnnual GRAMMY Awards®,the Recording Academy® and CBS will present a new two-hour special, “A GRAMMY® Salute To The Sounds Of Change,” spotlighting the iconic songs that inspired social change and left an everlasting imprint on history.

Featuring top contemporary musical artists, the special will be hosted by three-time GRAMMY award winner Common and include appearances by Yolanda Adams, Leon Bridges, Eric Church, D Smoke, Andra Day, Sheila E., Cynthia Erivo, Emily, Emilio, and Gloria Estefan, John Fogerty, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Terrace Martin, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter, LeAnn Rimes, and Chris Stapleton performing songs that have seen us through the darkest hours and greatest triumphs. Artists across genres will highlight the stories behind, and deliver personal interpretations of, the powerful music that inspired social justice and equality. Also, presenters from the worlds of entertainment, art and activism will look back at some of the most iconic GRAMMY ® performances and moments in history.

“A GRAMMY® Salute To The Sounds Of Change” will broadcast on Wednesday, March 17, (9:00–11:00 p.m., ET/PT) and will also be available via livestream and on-demand on Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ newest global streaming service.

“A GRAMMY® Salute To The Sounds Of Change” is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay are executive producers. Chantel Sausedo and Rob Paine are producers. Adam Blackstone serves as the musical director.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music’s history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music’s only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world’s leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, “like” Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy’s social communities on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT

Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service television and film production company and has played an integral role in producing many of television’s most memorable moments in music entertainment. JCE has a multi-year overall agreement with ViacomCBS Cable Networks. On the theatrical film side, the company also has a first look on JCE’s film development projects which could include Viacom’s film entities such as Paramount Players. The award-winning and critically acclaimed television that JCE has produced includes miniseries—The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story; scripted series—American Soul and Real Husbands of Hollywood; children’s series—Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices; award shows—BET Awards, Black Girls Rock!, BET Honors, UNCF’s An Evening of Stars, BET Hip Hop Awards, ABFF Honors and Soul Train Awards; specials—John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration, Change Together: From The March On Washington To Today, Stand Up for Heroes, Dear Mama, Amanda Seales I Be Knowin’, Def Comedy Jam 25 and Leslie Jones: Time Machine; as well as competition/game shows—Sunday Best, Hip Hop Squares, Nashville Squares and Rhythm & Flow. Jesse Collins, founder and CEO of the company, is the executive producer of all programming. He is also a co-executive producer for the iconic GRAMMY Awards and executive producer of The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show. He will next executive produce The 93rd Annual Academy Awards in April 2021. Go to jessecollinsent.com for more information on the company.

