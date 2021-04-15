A Digital Transformation: Mary Kay Inc. Launches Immersive Virtual Experience Platform Suite 13TM

A virtual reality platform that provides a flexible space for Mary Kay and its Independent Beauty Consultants to showcase the latest product portfolio, tell the brand’s story and display its heritage

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global beauty brand Mary Kay Inc. and its Mary Kay Global Design Studio present Suite 13TM, an innovative virtual beauty experience that leverages the use of virtual reality to digitize Mary Kay’s first virtual pop-up showroom. Designed with the latest virtual reality technology, the new Suite 13TM offers Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants and their customers a 360-degree, 3D beauty experience where users can virtually browse the beauty brand’s portfolio of skin care as well as explore the company and its founder Mary Kay Ash’s history.





The new Suite 13TM invites users to tour through virtual “rooms”. Upon entering the “Lobby”, users can learn about the Company’s global legacy. The other virtual rooms include the “Pink Plaza” which explores the Company’s values and the “Innovation Center” that presents Mary Kay’s innovative skin care products and showcases key product benefits and ingredients. The platform also allows users to add their favorite Mary Kay products to a Wishlist to be shared with the user’s Independent Beauty Consultant.

“The launch of Suite 13TM is the result of months of creativity, passion and commitment to provide Mary Kay’s Independent Beauty Consultants the best and most innovative tools in the market to help them manage their business,” says Sheryl Adkins-Green, Chief Marketing Officer for Mary Kay Inc. “Today, technology is at the center of everything, and people – especially the younger generation – want to discover, learn and find out about new products online. Suite 13TM will provide Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants the flexibility of a digital business by being able to introduce our Mary Kay brand everywhere at any time and to elevate the way they build relationships with their customers by sharing an immersive beauty experience. To win in this new digital-driven environment, we will continue to find new ways for people to connect virtually for personalized low-touch experiences based in high-tech innovation.”

For the design of Suite 13 TM, Mary Kay partnered with Obsess, a leading experiential e-commerce platform that enables brands to create interactive, online virtual experiences using virtual reality. Led by female entrepreneur Neha Singh, Obsess has worked with other global beauty and fashion brands creating memorable, branded virtual experiences for consumers. In keeping with its mission to empower women’s lives, Mary Kay also partnered with several female photographers to produce the images displayed in the virtual platform.

“Suite 13 TM is about bringing the Mary Kay beauty experience together in a much more accessible way to independent beauty consultants and their customers where they already are,” said Neha Singh, founder and CEO of Obsess. “With Suite 13TM, the Mary Kay team took care of every detail of the platform, giving you the feeling of being in a Mary Kay virtual showroom without having to actually be physically present. Our platform has allowed brands to create visually appealing, immersive virtual experiences that are changing the way they engage with their customers and we are excited for Mary Kay customers to continue to discover, learn and interact with the brand in a new digital environment.”

Suite 13 TM was initially launched in Mexico earlier in 2021, followed by Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Colombia and Peru. The Company expects to launch the platform in most of its markets by the end of 2021. Mary Kay is the first company to launch this type of virtual experience in its industry. Suite 13 TM is only the latest technological innovation by Mary Kay and its Mary Kay Global Design Studio. Mary Kay launched the Mary Kay® Skin Analyzer, an app that leverages the most advanced and scientifically-based Artificial Intelligence facial skin recommendation technology to help Independent Beauty Consultants provide a customized skin care regimen of Mary Kay products with just a quick skin scan. Another innovation, Mary Kay® MirrorMe™ Web, provides customers a virtual way to “try-before-you-buy,” directly from an Independent Beauty Consultant’s Website using virtual reality technology. MirrorMe™ is also available for iOS and Android devices.

