$8M in Prizes Up For Grabs to 17 Teams and their Avatar Robots at the ANA Avatar XPRIZE Final Testing Event in Long Beach, CA
–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Future of Telepresence will be on Display at the ANA AVATAR XPRIZE final event that will further catalyze the development and deployment of avatars, or robotic partners, in real-world scenarios, that could range from healthcare delivery, disaster relief, and social connection.
|
WHO
|
David Locke (Senior Program Director, ANA Avatar XPRIZE); 17 Competing Teams; more than 25 hands-on exhibits (Blue Origin, Jet Propulsion Lab, SenseGlove, FIRST Robotics and more)
|
|
|
|
|
WHAT
|
ANA AVATAR XPRIZE Challenge Final Testing Event: Enjoy a front-row seat to watch 17 teams from 10 countries finish the four-year competition by completing a series of complex tasks across a custom-built test course as they push the limits of immersive telepresence technology—a combination of robotics, virtual reality (VR), haptics, and more.
|
|
|
|
|
WHEN
|
November 4 & 5, 2022 (10:00am-6:00pm PDT)
|
|
|
|
|
WHERE
|
Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center
|
|
|
|
|
REGISTRATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STREAM
|
Watch highlights and show online. Registration info here.
|
|
|
|
|
WEBSITE
Contacts
Johanna Jones, [email protected]
Elliot Levy, [email protected]