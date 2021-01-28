80 Level Enhances Job-matching Service With New Job Posts Tool

Subscription-based Service Speeds Up Recruiting Process With New Tool By Accessing Artist Community Database

80 Level, a leading source of information for the latest innovations in digital art and video game development, today announced the addition of a new recruiting offering: Job Posts. The new tool is part of 80 Level subscription service, the video game industry's premium job-matching service that connects top-tier creative talent with hiring gaming companies.





The new Job Posts tool gives companies the opportunity to publish job openings on 80 Level and then be served up a curated list of qualified artists from the platform’s Artist Community Database. The streamlined matching process instantly/seamlessly identifies pre-qualified candidates (artists who meet the job description criteria) and produces the list for easy direct communication.

“Job Posts will speed up recruiting and staffing projects, letting you get back to what you do best – make games,” said Kirill Tokarev, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of 80 Level. “The all-in-one service takes the search out of the search process by flagging quality candidates and providing a direct line of communication between talent and recruiters/hiring managers.”

The Job Posts tool will leverage 80 Level’s searchable database of more than 1400+ top artists, where companies can connect with employment-ready talent by sending questionnaires to find out more about the candidate. Artists can reply to the companies that best fit their goals, experience and skill sets; ensuring a more compatible match.

For additional information on 80 Level and Job Posts, please visit: https://80lv.pro/jb or listen to the 80 Level podcast on https://www.buzzsprout.com/1265315 available today.

About 80 Level:

80 Level is the best source of information for video game technology, art, and talent. They gather and illustrate best practices from developers, publishers, creators, and middleware providers in exclusive articles, focusing on bringing the best technology insights from game developers across the globe. 80 Level features interviews, case studies, breakdowns from top industry specialists, working with the likes of EA DICE, Blizzard, King, Ubisoft, Monolith, Autodesk, Bethesda Softworks, and Epic Games.

