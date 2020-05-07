7Park Data Is First to Provide Living Room Data Across All Major Video Streaming Platforms

7Park Data is unique in its ability to track and analyze title performance and audience behavior across Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–7Park Data, a provider of unique data and predictive insights, today announced its Media & Entertainment platform now includes living room data tracking title performance and audience behavior across Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix. This positions 7Park Data as the only provider of insights into the five leading video subscription streaming platforms.

Studios, networks, and agencies have long struggled to measure viewer behavior on streaming platforms, particularly around living room consumption, also known as “through the glass” viewing. There is very limited coverage from traditional measurement providers, social media indicates what people are talking about but does not measure actual viewing, and Netflix divulges only its top 10 titles on a daily basis.

The 7Park Data Media & Entertainment platform addresses these challenges by measuring actual at-home viewing behavior for detailed and accurate insights into how much time – down to the minute – audiences spend on each platform, and what shows and movies they watch.

For example, the April report reveals that time spent viewing increased by 40% from January. Netflix secured the most average household viewing minutes, accounting for more than a third of all viewing time, followed by Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+ and Apple TV+. In April, the most popular show on Netflix was “Ozark” with a 27% audience share. In other words, 27% of all Netflix viewers watched at least one episode in April. The documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” was second most popular, followed by “The Office”, “Unorthodox”, and “All American”.

7Park Data customers can break down performance for movies, tv shows and stand-up comedy specials by a number of variables, including:

Viewing composition: Reveals how a program’s viewership performs across multiple demographics (e.g., age and gender).

Reveals how a program’s viewership performs across multiple demographics (e.g., age and gender). Cross-platform performance: Provides a holistic view of audiences’ preferences as they switch from one platform to another. For example, learn what people who stream “Parks and Recreation” on Netflix prefer to watch when they login to Hulu.

Provides a holistic view of audiences’ preferences as they switch from one platform to another. For example, learn what people who stream “Parks and Recreation” on Netflix prefer to watch when they login to Hulu. Time spent (title and season): Ranks content based on the percentage of time viewers spend watching individual movies or show episodes.

Ranks content based on the percentage of time viewers spend watching individual movies or show episodes. Audience share (title and season): Ranks content based on the percentage of viewers captured.

“As content and streaming platforms have proliferated, so has the demand for reliable insights into viewing activity and content performance,” said Brian Lichtenberger, co-founder and CEO, 7Park Data. “As the only analytics partner with visibility across all 5 major streaming platforms, 7Park is uniquely positioned to help our customers determine what kind of content they should create or acquire, how to demonstrate the value of their titles, and what content is driving subscriptions and encouraging people to stay on one or more streaming platforms.”

The data is sourced from the passive collection of anonymized data from a census-balanced panel, measuring the number of unique users that tune into a specific piece of content on a daily basis, and how much time they spend on the platform.

7Park Data plans to add other video streaming subscription platforms when they become available, such as WarnerMedia’s HBOMax and NBCUniversal’s Peacock. Future updates will also include data on consumers’ habits like co-viewing and binge behavior.

About 7Park Data

7Park Data transforms data to revolutionize business decisions. Successful companies globally depend on 7Park Data to realize data’s potential and guide strategy through data analytics software, insights and leading performance indicators derived from a diverse data portfolio. 7Park Data was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York City. In December 2018, 7Park Data was acquired by Vista Equity Partners.

