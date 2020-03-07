7digital tunes in with Catchpoint Systems for global digital music streaming performance monitoring

22nd November 2016 – Catchpoint Systems, a digital performance analytics company, today announced that B2B digital music and radio company 7digital is now using the Catchpoint to monitor and improve the customer experience of its audio streaming services globally. 7digital provides a robust and scalable technical infrastructure and extensive global music rights for its clients to create music streaming and radio services for customers.

To compete against other services, it is critical that 7digital reduces the Time To First Byte (TTFB) latency for songs that aren’t in the cache and ensure their customers’ music starts as quickly as possible. The company also has ambitious plans to expand into new growth markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, and therefore needed a powerful but cost effective tool to monitor customer experience in those geographically diverse markets.

7digital selected Catchpoint as its partner for monitoring and analysing its global audio streaming platform for both speed and availability. The system is used alongside internal monitoring tools to ensure the performance of third-party vendors such as domain name systems (DNS) and content delivery networks (CDNs), allowing 7digital to provide the best and highest quality listening experiences to their customers. 7digital is also taking advantage of the Catchpoint system’s ability to offer testing nodes worldwide, enabling the company to access realistic data about how the service is performing in other markets without needing to send 7digital engineers to those locations.

Through switching to Catchpoint, 7digital has been able to streamline their monitoring and operations initiatives into one cohesive initiative, as well as protect revenue streams and its brand reputation for a superior digital music experience.

Sam Madeley, Head of Technology at 7digital, explains: “We service tens of millions of API requests everyday around the globe. As we move into developing markets it’s important that we can monitor performance in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, as well as the more developed markets such as North America and Europe. Previously, if we wanted to monitor changes in Dubai, we had to put someone on the plane with a laptop – as you can imagine this is impractical. Catchpoint have nodes in every major city. This gives us the truly global solution that we need.”

Simon Cole, CEO, 7digital adds: “It’s absolutely vital we have a totally reliable service for our end customers globally and to know that this is happening we rely on the data analysis from Catchpoint. Their data helps us improve our services and evaluate its quality to sell 7digital audio streaming to our clients. In a digital world, people are realising the speed at which you can collect and analyse quality data is what differentiates you from your competitors, and Catchpoint really helps us achieve this for 7digital.”

Medhi Daoudi, CEO and co-founder of Catchpoint Systems, comments: “7digital operates in the kind of highly competitive market where even the smallest slip in quality can be damaging. We are pleased to be working together with 7digital to ensure its customers can always get an experience of the highest quality through our deep insights into the performance and usage of its audio streaming.”

About 7digital

7digital is a B2B digital music and radio services company, providing technical infrastructure and extensive global music rights to create music streaming and radio services for a diverse range of customers. It also offers radio production, music curation services, editorial strategy and content management expertise.

7digital fosters industry growth and innovation by simplifying access to music for clients such as Onkyo, Fnac, Musical.ly, Global Radio and E.Leclerc. From years of being the largest independent producer of programming for the BBC, launching Radioplayer in multiple territories, and powering services for partners like HMV, Panasonic and ROK Mobile, 7digital is perfectly positioned to lead innovation at the intersection of digital music and next-generation radio services.

http://about.7digital.com/

About Catchpoint Systems

Catchpoint Systems is a leading Digital Performance Analytics company that provides unparalleled insight into your customer-critical services to help you consistently deliver an amazing customer experience. Designed for digital business, Catchpoint is the only end-user experience monitoring (EUM) platform that can simultaneously capture, index and analyze object-level performance data inline across the most extensive monitor types and node coverage, enabling a smarter, faster way to preempt issues and optimize service delivery. More than 350 customers in over 30 countries trust Catchpoint to strengthen their brand and grow their businesses. To request a free trial, visit www.catchpoint.com/freetrial.

