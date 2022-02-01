7CTOs Honors Ryan Rusnak with Michael R. Saul CTO of the Year Award

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Michael R. Saul CTO of the Year award honors Chief Technology Officers whose innovation and forward-thinking is a driver for their company’s growth and whose leadership and presence is impacting the CTO community.

7CTOs is proud to present the Michael R. Saul CTO of the Year award to Ryan Rusnak, CTO at Airspace. Ryan has been recognized for extraordinary leadership and his tremendous impact in all aspects of the business including the company’s remarkable growth, profitability, functionality and competitiveness in the marketplace.

Previous recipients of the Michael R. Saul CTO of the Year Award include:

2021: Lu Saenz, CTO at Flock Freight

2020: Anup Marwadi, CEO at HyperTrends Global Inc.

2019: Meetesh Karia, CTO at The Zebra

2018: Matt Ferguson, CTO at Galley Solutions

About Ryan Rusnak

Ryan is the CTO at Airspace, which he co-founded in 2016 to make shipping faster, safer and more transparent Before founding Airspace with Nick Bulcao, Ryan wrote software solutions for the Federal Government, including an application that creates the federal budget, The White House iOS application under The Barack Obama administration, and early machine learning work with the National Institutes of Health. Throughout his career, Ryan has also built robots and other tangible computing projects. Some of these have been featured in Popular Science, the Discovery Channel, NBC, BBC, WIRED, and Gizmodo.

About Airspace

Airspace was created in 2016 to solve the problems that plagued time-critical deliveries. It is a global delivery network focused on leveraging technology and people to expedite deliveries, improve accuracy, and provide full transparency for critical shipments.

In May 2022, Airspace was featured by CNBC on its 2022 Disruptor 50 list, joining an impressive group of companies that have led their respective industries in technology and innovation.

About 7CTOs:

7CTOs is a community for Chief Technology Officers and technology leaders that centers around professionally-facilitated gatherings. Forums are built around a curriculum that pursues and inspires innovative thinking and Invests in the advancement of technology to help communities thrive. CTOs also engage in 1-on-1 coaching sessions and world-class events that bring them together from around the world to discuss relevant topics and solve problems for their organizations. 7CTOs nurtures leaders to effectively build businesses and technology teams.

