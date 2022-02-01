6G-Datacast.tv Launches World’s First Mobile ATSC 3.0 Receiver at the 2023 NAB Show

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#6G—CEA Group (CEA) is pleased to announce an exclusive representation agreement on a revolutionary technology for the communications industry.





6G-Datacast.tv announces the launch of the world’s first mobile ATSC 3.0 receiver which offers connectivity through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi as well as USB. The receiver is entirely self-contained with an internal battery and high-performance antenna. The Company will be demonstrating the new receiver at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention in Las Vegas, April 16-19, as part of the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) booth #W3443, in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The 6G-Datacast.tv receiver demonstrates the value of the CY4 protocol enabling any type of data to be multicast to all client devices with virtually zero latency while incorporated or synchronized with video/audio all in one broadcast. The bandwidth required to deliver the data is reduced and no return wireless network is required. The proprietary and patented protocol requires no hardware modification to any existing receivers including iOS and Android devices.

6G-Datacast.tv intellectual property, including the exclusive license for the CY4 datacast protocol from CeWi Networks, Inc. improves all over-the-air and over-the-top transmission plans. Please visit www.6G-Datacast.tv or contact us at (561) 444-9880 [email protected] for further information or to schedule a demonstration of the technology.

6G-Datacast.tv, LLC is owned by:

CeWi Networks, Inc.

Founded by C.Y. Smith, his experience includes holding the position of Chief Engineer for General Dynamics STANDARD Missile, the Navy’s premier surface-to-air supersonic missile system. In 1994, he founded Zytex Instruments, Ltd., a company formed to provide telemetry data systems and displays for use in the television broadcast of auto races. The company was ultimately sold to Sports Line, Inc. (www.sportsline.com) a subsidiary of CBS Television. He received his B.S. in Engineering from the United States Naval Academy, after which he served as an officer and Naval Aviator in the United States Marine Corps.

and

All 6G, LLC

All 6G, LLC was founded by Dean Goodman who brings his experience in management and ownership of private and publicly traded companies and several billions of dollars of communications transactions; and Stephan Sloan, an expert in the valuation of spectrum and communications networks. Recently, All 6G announced a new partner, Steve Smith, founding partner of Seaport Global. All 6G identifies technologies that enable the paradigm shifts required to meet the demands of future generations.

About CEA Group

Founded in 1973, CEA is a leading provider of investment banking services. With a team of experienced personnel worldwide, CEA has an unequaled depth and breadth of industry knowledge, expertise and long-standing industry relationships. CEA has completed over 1,000 transactions totaling $60+ billion in more than 60 countries. CEA’s reputation and track record of success are built on delivering innovative, value-added solutions and services to clients worldwide.

CEA Atlantic Advisors, LLC is a FINRA Registered Broker-Dealer and a member of SIPC.

