5G LLC Enables Rooftop Connectivity Revenue to Owners of IHG Hotel & Resorts-Branded Hotels in the U.S.

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—5G LLC, a leading provider of connectivity technology solutions for the real estate industry, has signed an agreement with IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, to enable owners of more than 3,800 IHG-branded hotels in the United States to develop a long-term digital revenue stream by connecting hotel rooftops with leading 5G networks. 5G LLC is working closely with IHG and the IHG Owners Association to provide opportunities for owners to benefit from this new marketplace opportunity.

“For IHG-branded hotel owners, this agreement represents a unique opportunity to gain a revenue stream by leveraging unused space on a property’s rooftop without added owner costs,” said Colin Macdonald, Vice President of Operations, Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts. “One advantage from this collaboration is that 5G LLC can market to multiple wireless carriers on an owner’s behalf for increased revenue potential.”

“5G LLC is delighted to be working with one of the world’s leading brands in the hotel industry to unlock rooftop lease revenue and help manage it as a long-term asset,” said Nikki Boatwright, Senior Director of Business Development at 5G LLC. “We are thrilled to also be partnering with the IHG Owners Association to accelerate this rollout.”

5G LLC is working with thousands of portfolio managers and all major carriers in the United States to quickly deploy and expand 5G connectivity. 5G LLC uniquely delivers valuable experience in working with both carriers and leaders in the commercial real estate sector to help clients capitalize on untapped opportunity.

“Demand is growing considerably for rooftop connectivity for 5G,” said Rick Varnell, Managing Director of 5G LLC. “Leaders from commercial real estate and telecommunications have been looking for ways to bridge the operating challenges that can lead to significant potential for hotel owners. 5G LLC is at the forefront of that solution.”

5G LLC allows commercial real estate owners to become an immediate on-ramp to national 5G deployments. In turn, these owners can receive a long-term financial benefit from transforming their rooftops into a recurring revenue stream which drives net operating income and increases asset value.

For more information, please send inquiries to: [email protected].

About 5G LLC

5G LLC allows carriers to quickly deploy and expand the newest technology to meet the dramatic increase in demand of required cell sites. 5G LLC allows building owners to become an immediate on-ramp to national 5G deployments. Building owners receive a long-term financial benefit from transforming their rooftops into a recurring revenue stream that drives net operating income, increases asset value and provides the backbone for essential amenities and services.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 18 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world’s largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,800 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group’s holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 325,000 people work across IHG’s hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About the IHG Owners Association

The IHG Owners Association, originally established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson in 1955, is the only association of its kind in the hotel industry. The independent, not-for profit organization represents the interests of more than 4,000 owners of IHG® (IHG Hotels & Resorts) properties around the world. The Association helps strengthen owners’ returns on their investments in IHG hotels by advocating on behalf of its members to IHG leadership on standards and initiatives related to hotel operations and industry-specific challenges. For additional information, visit www.owners.org.

