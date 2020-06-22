4th World Intelligence Congress to be held online

BEIJING, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by China.org.cn on 4th World Intelligence Congress:



The 4th World Intelligence Congress (WIC), a top-level event in the field of intelligent technology, will open in north China’s Tianjin on June 23. The congress will attract cutting-edge ideas, the latest technologies, and high-end products from across the globe.

In contrast with previous WICs, the event will be held online this year. Utilizing such smart technologies as artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, the congress will bring together state leaders, experts and entrepreneurs from around the world in real-time. Together, they will discuss the development of AI and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. The WIC aims to offer an international platform for creating better lives through the development of emerging industries in the new era.

During the congress, a wide range of innovative forums, exhibitions and competitions will be held online, such as the 2020 World Intelligence Driving Challenge and Haihe Entrepreneurial Talent Competition. All these activities will center around the theme of “Intelligent New Era: Innovation, Energization and Ecology,” highlighting the WIC’s role in advancing the application of AI in socio-economic development.

The host city Tianjin has vigorously promoted the development of intelligent industry in recent years. Numerous achievements have been made in the city in the field of science and technology, including the Tianhe-1 supercomputer, which is among the fastest in the world, the “PK” operating system, which represents a mainstream trend in related technology roadmaps, and “Brain Talker,” the world’s first chip designed specifically for use in brain-computer interfaces. In addition, the pilot zone of China’s Internet of Vehicles has been approved in the city.

As the birthplace of modern industry in China, Tianjin boasts a solid foundation for industrial development. With the coming of the new era, the national strategy of coordinated development in the Beijing–Tianjin–Hebei region has presented new opportunities for the city. Standing at the forefront of reform and opening-up, Tianjin has established both a national innovation demonstration zone and a free trade zone. As such, there is great room for it to develop intelligent technology and the digital economy. In recent years, Tianjin has launched a targeted action plan, invested tens of billions of yuan in special funds, pooled the strength of universities and research institutions, and improved policies to attract more professional personnel. Through such measures, the city is positioning itself to become a vanguard of AI development, with intelligent technology being applied to transport, public services and daily life. The intelligent industry has also created new opportunities for young people looking for job or start their own business.

As one amongst many cities looking to transform, Tianjin epitomizes China’s efforts to advance the development of AI, replace old growth drivers with new ones, and promote high-quality development. In fact, AI has also played a prominent role in China’s fight against COVID-19.

As a new round of technological revolution is taking place, holding the WIC is in line with global demand. The event is expected to create a platform for exchanges, cooperation, win-win outcomes and mutual benefits, as well as drive the sound development of a new generation of AI. Wish the congress a huge success, and hope that AI can better benefit the people of all countries.

China Mosaic

http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm

4th World Intelligence Congress to be held online

http://www.china.org.cn/video/2020-06/22/content_76189084.htm

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4th-world-intelligence-congress-to-be-held-online-301080852.html

SOURCE China.org.cn