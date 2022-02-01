4K Cloud Workflow from TVU Networks Brings Broadcast of Spain’s Almagro Classical Theater Festival for RTVE

RTVE Deploys Innovative Configuration, Multi-Camera Production in 4K using 5G Technology.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – August XX, 2022 – TVU Networks, the market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, announced that Spanish national public broadcaster Radiotelevisión Española (RTVE) relied on its cloud-based 4K and 5G solutions for live productions at the Almagro Classical Theater Festival.

RTVE deployed the TVU One mobile transmitter, TVU Producer live video production platform, and TVU Anywhere mobile app for an evening broadcast of Ficción Sonora (Sound Fiction) performed by colleagues from Radio Nacional de España at the Corral de Comedias in Almagro, using an eight-input HD mix configuration, with one input in TVU Producer used to capture stereo audio.

​​In addition, the team produced a 30-minute, magazine-style program in 4K, capturing the festival atmosphere in Almagro with interviews in different locations around town, including from the Corral.

For the afternoon, magazine-style show RTVE used TVU Producer configured in a 4K cloud workflow, with a PTZ camera in the town hall and three smartphones in locations around Almagro. The production team utilized the TVU Partyline real-time cloud collaboration solution as an IFB channel with crew in the technical area and for communication between the show presenter and contributing journalists.

The afternoon show was distributed on RTVEplay plus RTVE Castilla La Mancha’s Twitter. The Ficción Sonora, part of the 45th International Classical Theater Festival, was broadcast live on RTVE’s free-to-air Canal 24 Horas.

A video case study from TVU provides an inside look at RTVE’s live production process during the Almagro Theater Festival.

“It is important to know the operational possibilities that 4K cloud production will offer in order to define future use cases,” said Pere Vila, RTVE Director of Technology Strategy and Digital Innovation. “Through our first-hand experience, we witness the possibilities it brings to live entertainment and sports events. We are thankful for the support we received from TVU Networks. TVU solutions offer great stability, allowing us to work with confidence and security. But for us the best thing about TVU is their team, who have always supported and collaborated with us, listening, and turning our wishes into reality.”

“RTVE is a leading player in Europe for advancing new technology,” said Rafael Castillo, General Manager/Vice President, EMEA and Latin America, TVU Networks. “The team deployed TVU Networks solutions for a 4K cloud-produced live half-hour show in a highly innovative set up. The configuration used in Almagro will be one that’s easy to reproduce and will prove beneficial to RTVE in the future.”

About TVU Networks®

TVU Networks is a global organization with more than 3,000 customers using its IP and cloud-based workflow solutions across multiple industries including news, entertainment media, sports, corporate, streaming, houses of worship and government. Through the use of AI and automation driven technology, TVU helps broadcasters realize an efficient metadata and story-centric workflow through its TVU MediaMind platform for live video content acquisition, indexing, production, distribution and management. The company has been on the forefront of developing the tools needed to revolutionize and streamline the Media Supply Chain. TVU is a critical part of the operations of many major media companies worldwide and is a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner.

About RTVE

RTVE is the largest Spanish public media company. It is made up of TVE, with seven television channels; RNE, with six radio stations; the website RTVE.es, the RTVE Institute and the Orchestra and Choir. RTVE guarantees the existence of channels with diverse and balanced programming for all audiences with quality information, debate, education, and entertainment. RTVE is an innovative company. The Corporation develops projects that reflect its commitment to new technologies and sustainable development.