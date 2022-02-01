3DEO Adds Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) as Core Service

New offering opens 3DEO’s technology to customers across all stages of product development

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DEO–Los Angeles-based 3DEO, one of the world’s highest volume metal 3D printing companies, has added design and engineering services to better support its customers throughout the entire product lifecycle. 3DEO is introducing advanced end-to-end solutions to product and engineering teams across all industries, specializing in medical devices, industrial equipment, aerospace and consumer products.

The decision to include early-stage DfAM in its already differentiated 3D printing technology service allows 3DEO further advantage to uniquely solve its customers’ needs at any stage of the product development lifecycle – with the ultimate goal of production at scale.

“3DEO is a company built on the pillars of innovation – by innovators and for innovators,” said Matt Sand, President and co-founder of 3DEO. “This evolution in service offerings positions us as a premier, highly differentiated partner. We are unique not only because of the services we offer, but because our 3D printing platform is built with patented, proprietary technology. As a result, we have the ability to customize our technology platform to help our customers solve their hardest engineering challenges.”

3DEO is one of the only end-to-end design and manufacturing services that uses its own proprietary technology platform to provide high quality parts that are consistent from first articles through to production at scale. 3DEO holds more than 20 pending and awarded patents for its technology and the end-to-end automated platform.

Over the past year, 3DEO has won industry awards for its components, designs and material properties, including the recent TCT Consumer Product Application Award for its 3D printed production razor manufactured for Blackland Razors – “The Era.”

“We take a lot of pride in being a partnership-driven organization that works in concert with our customers to overcome difficult engineering problems,” continued Sand. “So adding design and engineering services seemed only natural to answer the call of our customers that need expertise in designing for additive manufacturing to gain a competitive advantage with innovative designs and breakthrough products.”

3DEO’s dedicated team of engineers understands the product innovation process, partnering with customers along various points of their product development journey, helping them launch and scale products with a competitive edge. By working with 3DEO, customers get dedicated design and engineering partnership and direct access to its cutting-edge production manufacturing technologies.

Based in Torrance, California, 3DEO is one of the world’s highest volume manufacturers of 3D printed precision metal components made with its patented metal 3D printing technology, Intelligent Layering®. 3DEO’s partnership-approach to early-stage design coupled with its proprietary technology and expertise in complex geometries and design for additive manufacturing (DfAM) make 3DEO stand out from other manufacturers. 3DEO created the Manufacturing Cloud™, an end-to-end manufacturing platform built to scale 3DEO’s proprietary metal 3D printers into mass production through software, 3D printing, robotics, automation, augmented reality, and materials innovation. 3DEO is ISO 9001:2015 certified. For more information, visit www.3DEO.co.

