3D Cloud™ by Marxent Launches Interactive 3D Sectional Sofa Configurator for E-commerce

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today 3D Cloud™ by Marxent, the leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture and home improvement, announced the launch of the all-new 3D Sectional Sofa Configurator for E-commerce, the company’s newest 3D visual configuration app for online and hybrid furniture retailers.

The 3D Cloud™-powered 3D Sectional Sofa Configurator is the only sectional configurator that is entirely visual, works on desktop and mobile, allows for content reusability across applications, manages complex business rules, scales to handle unlimited SKUs, provides WebAR OnDemand™ for configured sofas, and integrates with any e-commerce cart. The app can also re-use 3D Cloud™-hosted assets originally created for WebAR and 3D Room Planner apps. It can be utilized online for self-service, in stores by sales associates to reduce write wrongs, or as a hybrid retail solution.

“Retailers are well aware of the challenges associated with writing sectional sofa orders,” said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of 3D Cloud by Marxent. “The many customization options associated with buying modular sofas can introduce ordering errors that result in expensive returns, customer inconvenience, and avoidable environmental impact.”

The 3D Cloud Sectional Sofa Configurator ensures that customers can see the measurements and visualize the exact configuration that they want to buy. The shopper can only build and buy combinations that work. Once a design is completed, the whole project can be added to an e-commerce cart with a single click.

Features include:

For web and mobile

3D visual configuration

Advanced business rules

View measurements

BOM and cart integration

WebAR OnDemand™

“Our goal is to use 3D visualization to solve the real problems facing furniture retailers and shoppers. In this case, we wanted to make buying a sectional as easy as buying an airline ticket,” Besecker said. “We are just starting to tap the potential of 3D as a decision driver in online and hybrid shopping scenarios. Our enterprise clients are serious about utilizing the tech to craft more elegant customer experiences and drive results,” he said.

Learn more about the 3D Sectional Sofa Configurator and the full suite of 3D Cloud-powered 3D visualization solutions for furniture retailers at 3Dcloud.com.

About 3D Cloud™ by Marxent

3D Cloud™ by Marxent is the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, and closets and storage. The 3D Cloud™ platform allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Kitchen Designer with Design from Photo and instant, one-click layout, 3D Product Configurators , 3D Sectional Configurator, 3D Room Planner for Furniture with Design from Photo, 3D Deck Designer, 360 Product Spins, 3D Renders, WebAR, Augmented Reality retail apps, and Virtual Reality retail apps. 3D Cloud has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio, and St. Petersburg Florida as well as an international presence with offices in London, England; Paris, France; and Auckland, New Zealand. Clients include a major US home improvement retailer, a major UK-based home improvement retailer, PlaceMakers, Mico, American Woodmark, Macy’s, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. For more information, visit 3Dcloud.com.

