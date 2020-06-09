3 Reasons Why You Should Study a Statistics Degree

We live in a world where we are driven by data, and it increases every day. Many businesses rely on their data and statistics as it can help them grow, learn, and move forward. Having the ability to understand information and translate it into meaningful statistics can help individuals and businesses thrive as they grasp a better understanding of those around them. Every sector in every industry needs to have qualified statisticians to help keep the businesses afloat. If you’ve always had an interest in numbers and statistics, but have never considered a statistic degree, then you should read below as we give you three reasons why you should possibly consider studying a statistics degree.

Choosing Where to Study

As many businesses and organizations heavily rely on statistics, it’s no doubt that statistics degrees have gained popularity in the last few years. There are numerous statistics degrees out there for you to enroll in, and they have become increasingly easier to find and complete over the last few years. This can seem overwhelming for a few as there are a vast number of options available. We suggest carefully researching each course, and weighing the pros and cons before making your final decision. But if you’re serious about starting a career based on statistics, there are many ways you could study:

A college where students attend classes on campus.

Online or community college courses

Online degree programs are sometimes less demanding where entry requirements are concerned. This online master in statistics no GRE is one example of a great online program.

Degree apprenticeships. These are another increasingly popular option. Many prefer this as they don’t thrive in classroom environments and therefore benefit more as an individual by working as an apprentice.

Job Opportunities

Statisticians work with data all year round, and the opportunities available for work are endless. Most individuals who are willing to follow this career path often share the same traits such as being IT-savvy, being good at problem-solving, and having an enjoyment of working with numbers and people. Statisticians are heavily relied on to gather, collate, and deliver information in a certain way. They often work in teams together and process and analyze the data before putting it into context, searching for any patterns that will help decide future decisions. You will then advise and explain your findings and recommend the strategy moving forward. After completing your program in statistics you will be able to apply for a range of job opportunities. Industries you could work in include:

Finance

Government

Marketing

Human Resources

Forensics

Switching Careers

It’s not uncommon to find yourself unsure and uncertain of what career path you’d like to follow, even after you’ve completed and finished your degree. It’s a common thought process that crosses the minds of thousands of students after graduating. Many have no or little life experience outside of college and it can be a very daunting time in your life as you struggle to figure out what your next step is. It’s important to remember that certain degrees have more of a scope for you to move around industries, and having a statistics degree enables this.

So, you now have a degree in statistics, the world is at your feet when it comes to deciding which sector you’d like to enter and create a career in. It’s possible that you’ve had your eye on working for Human Resources since you started college, which is great. But the appeal of having this degree gives you the ability to move freely between sectors and try things out that may have never crossed your mind. There are many transferable skills you may not have even thought of when it comes to changing your career. There is no pressure on you to complete any extra education such as another degree or any other qualifications when crossing sectors. However, you will be learning new things on a daily basis, which is expected in statistics and you should be excited about this aspect as it’s a big part of why you do your job.

Not many degrees give you the freedom to work across multiple sectors as this one does. If you enjoy the flexibility and want to keep your options open, a degree in statistics may be for you. There are many more benefits like this when it comes to working with statistics. So, if you think you have the determination, traits, and ability to achieve in this industry, what are you waiting for? There are plenty of resources online to help get your statistics career started.