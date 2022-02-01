3 of the Best Touchscreen Laptops in 2022 So Far

We have already seen some of the best laptops that we are going to get in 2022, because the mobile (laptop) CPUs and GPUs for this year are already out and about. Among other innovations, a new trend was observed where touchscreen laptops, tablets, and 2-in-1 Windows devices were released with better and more powerful hardware than before.

It’s an encouraging trend as well, because touchscreen, Windows, and power did not mix well before late 2021. Keeping the new and much needed trend in mind, here are three of the best Windows 10/11 touchscreen laptops that you can buy right now.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 by Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga G7 (Gen 7) is the most powerful and well-designed 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop that Lenovo has released till date. The Gen 7, aka G7 in the end signifies that the X1 2022 comes in with the latest, 12th Gen Intel Core-i7 laptop processors, which are actually faster than even the AMD Ryzen 9 6000-series laptop processors. Supported by ultrafast 16GB LPDDR5 RAM at 6400MHz, and the latest Intel Iris Xe GPU, it’s also one of the most powerful touchscreen gaming laptops available right now.

Now, a touchscreen laptop cannot really be put on this list unless it has a superb touchscreen, and rest assured that Lenovo has that bit covered better than anything else. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga G7 sports one of the best and brightest 14-inch OLED touchscreens (pen included) we have ever seen on any Windows laptop or tablet. The 14-inch OLED touchscreen’s infinite contrast looks amazing at 2400p resolution (3840 x 2400) but HDR content shines through with vibrant colours, thanks to the wide colour gamut (100% DCI-P3) + 500 nit brightness rating.

ROG Flow Z13 by ASUS

The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 does not have the high resolution, OLED touchscreen we see on the ThinkPad X1 Yoga G7, which is a let-down, considering how expensive the tablet/laptop is. Nevertheless, it is the most powerful Windows laptop available today. If you want a touchscreen Windows laptop exclusively for gaming, then the ROG Flow Z13 is just unbeatable at this point, thanks to the laptop-grade Intel Core i9-12900H CPU + RTX 3050 Ti GPU inside.

The 120Hz IPS panel is underwhelming at FHD+ (1920 x 1200) resolution. However, the issue with the ROG Flow Z13 from ASUS is its price point. Serious games cannot be played properly using a touchscreen only, and at the Z13’s asking price, you can get something as powerful as a Legion 5 Pro with an RTX 3070/3070 Ti!

Surface Studio by Microsoft

Along with the Yoga X1 Gen 7, the Microsoft Surface Studio 14.4” has one of the best touchscreens for digital artists and content creators available in 2022 so far. Unfortunately, it’s significantly more costly than even the ASUS ROG Flow Z13, despite packing a significantly weaker CPU (11th Gen Quad Core). Although the 2400 x 1600 touchscreen looks and feels amazing on the Microsoft Studio 14.4”, it’s not OLED.

On top of that, you don’t get the Studio Pen, or even a keyboard even after paying the full premium price. Unless you are really a Microsoft Studio series fan, this should only be your last option if you cannot get your hands on either one of the two mentioned earlier.