2K Silicon Valley Announces Official Studio Name – 31st Union

Studio poised for global recruitment and continued development of unannounced new IP

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–2K announced today that 2K Silicon Valley, the label’s wholly-owned development studio founded in February 2019 and led by video game industry veteran Michael Condrey, will officially be known as 31st Union. Alongside revealing its new state-of-the-art development facility, branding and core values commitment to further establish its identity, the studio also announced plans to expand its presence internationally, beginning with a European location based in Spain.

“31st Union is off to an incredible start with a passionate and talented team, an intentioned culture that champions inclusivity and greater representation, and an ambitious and inspired new IP that we’re extremely excited about,” said Michael Condrey, President at 31st Union. “Our name and studio represent the spirit of California in its rich diversity of thought, art, music, innovation and cultural representation that have defined the current golden age of entertainment and technology here in Silicon Valley. In revealing our new identity and announcing the expansion of our operations, we’re shifting into an exciting next phase of growth to include more voices and bring our vision to life around the globe.”

“We’re creating a development environment focused on a single new IP where passion is at the center of it all,” said Tyler Michaud, Head of Strategy at 31st Union. “We believe diverse perspectives and experiences are crucial to creating a truly global entertainment experience with a deep connection to passionate fans.”

31st Union will be the fourth 2K-owned game development studio with multiple locations around the globe. In December 2019, Cloud Chamber announced studio locations in Novato, Calif. and Montreal, Quebec, while in June 2018, Hangar 13 opened its third location in Brighton, UK, which joined that studio’s offices in Czech Republic and Novato. In addition, Visual Concepts currently maintains offices in multiple locations around the world.

“We’re pleased to see the team at 31st Union continue to expand and scale internationally,” said David Ismailer, President of 2K. “We’ve seen the benefits of this approach across 2K, from broadening recruitment efforts and attracting the best talent to having more diverse perspectives contributing to the creative process. We’re optimistic the Spain studio will have a positive impact for 31st Union and look forward to sharing more about its new IP in time.”

For more information, please visit www.thirtyfirstunion.com and follow the studio on Twitter and Facebook. Those interested in careers with 31st Union or any of 2K’s wholly-owned development studios may visit 2k.com/jobs.

