22 FICS® Customers Featured in Mortgage Bankers Association’s 2019 Mid-Year Rankings of Top Commercial/Multifamily Servicers

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FICS® (Financial Industry Computer Systems, Inc.), a leading mortgage loan origination software, residential servicing software and commercial servicing software provider, is pleased to announce that many of its clients have again been recognized in the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) biannual rankings of top commercial servicing volumes. Twenty-two of the software provider’s current clients were included in the top 92 companies in the Mid-Year 2019 Commercial/Multifamily Real Estate Mortgage Servicer Rankings.

The MBA releases its rankings of servicers biannually, at the middle and end of each year. The rankings reflect data on the volume of loans serviced, including categories for primary, master and special servicing, and ranks servicing firms by total servicing volume as well as servicing for specific investor groups, including CMBS, life insurance companies, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac®, FHA and others.

FICS’ Commercial Servicer® plays a significant role in helping the customers included in the rankings manage their commercial loan portfolios. Commercial Servicer is a user-friendly software solution that provides complete automation and seamless dataflow for commercial loan servicing for complex structured loans (e.g., commercial real estate, multi-family, construction and equipment). The Commercial Servicer® API allows users to schedule and automate virtually every program, report and interface in the system, eliminating after-hours work and reducing mistakes caused by human error.

Gershman Mortgage, an FICS® customer headquartered in St. Louis, MO, was included in the rankings for primary and master servicing of total loans as well as servicing of FHA & Ginnie Mae® loans. Working with FICS® since 2002, Gershman Mortgage has enhanced its servicing by using the provider’s Commercial Servicer® and Commercial Accountant®. “We service all multifamily Ginnie Mae® loans, and Commercial Servicer® makes it easy to run our monthly investor reporting to Ginnie Mae® without any issues,” says Bruce Sandweiss, President of Multifamily at Gershman Mortgage. “Our servicing team likes the great FICS® support and that the software is user friendly and easy to work with on a day-to-day basis. Using SAP® Crystal Reports provided by FICS® has also helped us manage some of our workflow and tasks.”

“Commercial servicers rely on FICS’ software to meet changing investor reporting requirements while servicing a wide variety of loans,” said Susan Graham, president and COO of FICS®. “The inclusion of FICS® customers in 14 of the 16 categories in these rankings reflects the confidence our customers have in FICS’ solutions meeting their needs. The 22 FICS® customers featured in this year’s MBA mid-year rankings validate that our software provides the functionality servicers need to achieve the level of business success they expect.”

About FICS®

FICS® is a leading commercial loan servicing, residential mortgage servicing, and loan origination software provider, with the most cost-effective, efficient, flexible software solutions on the market today. FICS® has delivered exceptional automation, performance, system support and value for more than three decades. FICS’ software operates on Microsoft® .NET Framework and provides customers the flexibility to choose an in-house or cloud hosting solution. FICS also provides document management and web-based capabilities in its full suite of products. Visit www.FICS.com for more information.

Contacts

Sean McCormick



For FICS



678.781.7210



[email protected]