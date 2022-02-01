2023 Nissan Rogue pricing starts at $27,360

Family-friendly crossover delivers value with practical features and safety technologies

The Nissan Rogue was completely redesigned and reengineered for the 2021 model year, with an all-new platform, a “family hub” interior concept and an expanded range of available technologies. For the 2022 model year it added Nissan’s innovative new 1.5-liter variable compression (VC) Turbo engine, providing enhanced power and fuel efficiency, and the most standard gas engine torque in its class2.

This year, Rogue expands its already broad appeal with the addition of a Midnight Edition package on the popular SV model that includes 18-inch gloss black painted alloy wheels, black exterior accents with high-gloss V-motion grille, black badging and TailorFit™ leatherette seating. The Rogue Platinum and the SL Premium package also add the convenience of Amazon Alexa®, helping customers simplify and organize their lives. Alexa can play music, place calls, control smart home devices and more, with just voice commands.

The 2023 Rogue has the most standard safety features in its class3, with standard Nissan Safety Shield 360®4 on all grades. Other key standard features include NissanConnect® with an 8-inch touchscreen (9-inch available) featuring Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ connectivity and standard LED exterior lighting.

Rogue also offers advanced driver assistance technology with ProPILOT Assist. Standard on Rogue SV and higher, ProPILOT Assist can assist with steering, acceleration and braking during single-lane highway driving. Available ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link (standard on Rogue Platinum, optional on Rogue SL) adds the capability to use data from the navigation system to proactively adjust the vehicle’s speed before curves and freeway exits.

Rogue is offered in four well-equipped grades – S, SV, SL and Platinum – each available with front-wheel drive or Intelligent All-Wheel Drive.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 for the 2023 Nissan Rogue:

Rogue S FWD $27,360 Rogue SV FWD $29,050 Rogue SL FWD $33,710 Rogue Platinum FWD $37,140 Rogue S AWD $28,860 Rogue SV AWD $30,550 Rogue SL AWD $35,210 Rogue Platinum AWD $38,640

Full specifications on all 2023 Nissan Rogue grades, as well as fuel economy, photos and videos, are available in the full press kit.

