2023 Nissan Murano Pricing Starts at $33,660

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With eye-catching design and premium features, the 2023 Nissan Murano is on sale now with a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)1 of $33,660.





Murano continues to offer peace of mind thanks to standard Nissan Safety Shield 360® on all grades, and has received an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation (for the 2022 model).2 In addition, Murano was recently named No. 1 in driver appeal among midsize SUVs in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study.

An impressive level of standard equipment is included on Murano, including LED headlights and taillights, dual-zone automatic climate control and NissanConnect® with an 8.0-inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ connectivity.

Murano is offered in four well-equipped grades – S, SV, SL and Platinum – each available with a standard 260-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine and front-wheel drive or Intelligent All-Wheel Drive.

For the 2023 model year, Murano includes the new Nissan logo inside and out and two fresh exterior colors – Super Black and Deep Ocean Blue Pearl.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 for the 2023 Nissan Murano:

Murano S FWD $33,660 Murano SV FWD $37,200 Murano SL FWD $41,160 Murano Platinum FWD $45,210 Murano S AWD $35,360 Murano SV AWD $38,900 Murano SL AWD $42,860 Murano Platinum AWD $46,910

Full specifications on all 2023 Nissan Murano grades, as well as fuel economy, photos and videos, are available in the full press kit.

MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $1,295 For more information see iihs.org Available feature. AutoPacific’s Premium Mid-Size XSUV Segmentation (excludes EVs). 2023 Nissan Murano SV vs. latest in-market competitors. Intelligent Around View Monitor cannot eliminate blind spots and may not detect every object. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. I-AVM includes Moving Object Detection. Based on manufacturers’ websites.

