2023 Nissan Kicks Pricing Starts at $20,290

Stylish crossover offers best-in-class fuel economy1 and numerous safety features

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading its class in terms of fuel economy1 and boasting an impressive level of standard safety technology, the 2023 Nissan Kicks offers significant value for crossover shoppers. The 2023 Nissan Kicks is on sale now with a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)2 of $20,290.





All three grades – S, SV, SR – of the 2023 Nissan Kicks include Nissan Safety Shield® 360 as standard. Further sweetening the crossover’s appeal are its best-in-class fuel-economy ratings of 31 mpg city, 36 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined.4

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices2 for the 2023 Nissan Kicks:

Kicks S $20,290 Kicks SV $22,150 Kicks SR $22,850

The 2023 Nissan Kicks S has a compelling level of standard equipment, including Nissan Safety Shield® 360, a 7-inch touchscreen audio system, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ connectivity, three USB ports, and push-button start. Stepping up to the Kicks SV for adds 17-inch alloy wheels, silver-painted roof rails, Intelligent Cruise Control, an 8-inch touchscreen audio system and remote engine start5.

The Kicks SR adds stylish components including black-painted roof rails and exterior mirrors, a dark chrome front grille and unique seat fabric. Functional enhancements include LED headlights and fog lights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control and Intelligent Around View® Monitor3.

The Kicks SR Premium package adds a class-exclusive Bose® Personal Plus audio system6 with eight speakers (two located in the driver’s headrest), heated front seats and steering wheel, Prima-Tex® appointed seats, NissanConnect® services and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Full specifications on all 2023 Nissan Kicks grades, as well as fuel economy, photos and videos, are available in the full press kit.

