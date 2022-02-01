2023 Nissan Ariya Electric Crossover Named ‘Editor’s Pick’ in Second Annual Newsweek Auto Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The 2023 Nissan Ariya was honored as an “Editor’s Pick” in Newsweek magazine’s second annual Newsweek Auto Awards. The all-electric Ariya crossover was chosen for its packaging, drivability and overall likeability.





The “Editor’s Pick” award is new this year to Newsweek’s lineup of auto awards. It was added to spotlight vehicles that stand out from the crowd and deserve overall recognition.

“The 2023 Ariya delivers the best of Nissan, with the latest connectivity, convenience, driver assistance and safety technology,” said Mike Colleran, senior vice president, Nissan U.S. and Marketing and Sales. “As we work toward our Ambition 2030 long-term vision, Ariya is an important step forward in our journey to electrified mobility for all.”

The Newsweek Autos Awards winners are selected based on features, specifications and drive impressions. The awards also focus on what is important to buyers in each vehicle category. The auto awards story is available today in the digital version of the magazine and the print version will be on newsstands worldwide in the coming week.

The 2023 Nissan Ariya is Nissan’s first all-electric crossover and offers seamless and purposeful technology that integrates and elevates Ariya’s driving capabilities, with features including available ProPILOT Assist 2.0 advanced driver assistance technology, standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Alexa integration.

Find more information on the 2023 Nissan Ariya, including specifications, range information, pricing, photos and video, in the full press kit.

About Nissan

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years. Newsweek provides the latest news, in-depth analysis and ideas about international issues, technology, business, culture and politics. In addition to its online and mobile presence, Newsweek publishes English print editions in the United States, Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia as well as editions in Japanese, Korean, Polish, Serbian and Spanish.

Contacts

Steve Parrett



(615) 306-9599



[email protected]