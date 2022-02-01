2022 Draft Party Hosted by Bold City Brigade Goes Vegas

Sponsors include Phillips & Hunt as well as Spri Products

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Jacsksonvillejaguars–The Bold City Brigade fan party being held Thursday, April 28, has added even more talent to the festivities. Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk, Barry Sanders and Evan Engram will join legends such as new Class of 2022 Hall of Famer Tony Boselli, Bruce Smith, Steve Beuerlein, Torry Holt, Marvin Jones, James Robinson, Leon Searcy and numerous others.

Hosted by the Bold City Brigade San Antonio, fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars and other teams are invited to the Jimmy Kimmel Comedy Club between noon and midnight including open bar and buffets plus streaming of the draft.

Auction items include an all-expense paid trip to Hall of Fame Weekend 2022 in Canton, Ohio and tickets to the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City. Virtual reality football, Madden NFL video game competitions, Las Vegas showgirls, LED drummers, body painters and a slew of photo ops round out the one draft party on the strip you can’t miss.

Tickets are $50 in advance, $100 at the door and can be purchased at http://boldcitybrigadedraftparty.com/.

Auction items can be found at https://tinyurl.com/DraftDayAuction.

Contacts

Sherri Foxman



Producer



Party411 Events



216-469-0357 – cell