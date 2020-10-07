2020 Virtual MIT Sloan CFO Summit Presents “Navigating the New”

Premier Conference Includes CFOs from Coca-Cola, Dell, Grubhub and Zoom

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The MIT Sloan CFO Summit, the premier conference for CFOs, this year is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, November 19 and 20. The 18th annual Summit will spotlight, “Navigating the New,” exploring how Chief Financial Officers today are navigating change across the business ecosystem including a global pandemic that has reached every industry, new technologies that impact front- and back-end systems and new expectations that govern relations with customers and employees. And of course, here in the U.S., a major election in early November.

Founded in 2002, the event brings together financial executives from around the world and leading faculty from MIT to learn and discuss high level strategies, practical insights and the integration of knowledge and creativity. This year’s speaker line-up includes CFOs from The Coca-Cola Company, Dell Technologies, DraftKings, Grubhub, Wayfair, Zoom and many more.

“I am delighted to have these top-notch leaders sharing their experiences,” said Jeremy Seidman, Chair of the MIT Sloan CFO Summit. “In such exceptional times, it is more important than ever to have insights into how CFOs are helping to conduct business and guide through today’s challenges and opportunities.”

Highlights include:

Morning fireside chat with John Murphy, CFO, The Coca-Cola Company in conversation with MIT Professor Alex “Sandy” Pentland, Toshiba Professor of Media Arts & Science, Professor, Information Technology.

Keynote panel featuring Wall Street Journal, CFO Journal, news editor Nina Trentmann; Amrita Ahuja, CFO, Square; Michael Fleisher, CFO, Wayfair; and Tom Sweet, CFO, Dell Technologies.

Closing conversation moderated by Bill Aulet, Managing Director, Martin Trust Center for MIT Entrepreneurship with Adam DeWitt, President and CFO, Grubhub and Kelly Steckelberg, CFO, Zoom.

Other panel sessions include: “M&A in a Downturn,” “Managing Up: Board, Investors and Partners,” “CFO as Deputy CEO,” “Driving the Capital Raise,” and “Financial Planning in the Unknown.”

About the MIT Sloan CFO Summit

The MIT Sloan CFO Summit is the nation’s premier CFO event. Started in 2002, the Summit brings together leading faculty from MIT and financial executives from around the world. The annual event offers a day of practical education, peer networking and thought-provoking discourse on the future of finance, accounting, and business. The day includes presentations, panels, keynote speakers and networking. The Summit is part of the CXO Series produced by the MIT Sloan School of Management, one of the world’s leading academic sources of innovation in management theory and practice, and the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. The annual events, organized by alumni volunteers, promote the MIT philosophy of “mens et manus,” or “mind and hand,” by bringing together the academic research from MIT Sloan with today’s corporate leaders. For more information visit www.mitcfo.com.

