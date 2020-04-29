2020 Sound Summit Offered as Virtual Event

A leading group of industry manufacturers, including Audio Ltd., Ambient, dB Audio, DPA Microphones, Lectrosonics, K-Tek, Sonosax, Sound Devices, Bubblebee Industries, Schoeps, Ursa Straps, Viviana Straps and more, present the Virtual Sound Summit 2020. Marking the first-ever virtual edition of the Sound Summit, this event will be held online on Thursday, April 30 and Friday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (PT).

Thistwo-day online event is a series of highly successful educational presentations aimed at joining audio professionals together to collaborate and discuss audio production tools and techniques. It features a number of exciting new product and technology announcements that would have taken place at the 2020 NAB Show. Presentations will be of interest to location sound and production professionals, chief engineers, news technicians, ENG crews, camera operators, network executives and other audio pros in the field.

Registration and additional information available at: thesoundsummit.org/.

The Sound Summit will also be recorded and shared afterwards on the ﻿Sound Summit YouTube Channel.