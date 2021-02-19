2020 Fall Television and Streaming Series Rely on Blackmagic Design

Fremont, CA – February 18, 2021 – Blackmagic Design today announced that the company’s production and post products were used to complete many of the fall 2020 season’s new and returning television shows and streaming series, including “All Rise,” “The Goldbergs” and “Fargo.”

Colortime’s Russell Lynch loves DaVinci Resolve Studio for its flexibility and advanced feature set. “I love that Resolve gives me so many tools that let me achieve a wide range of looks, no matter what the client requests. On shows like ‘A Million Little Things” it’s important I’m not limited by the software, and only by our imagination. DaVinci Resolve has everything I need to get my job done well.”

Cinematographers David Harp and Amanda Treyz were able to solve the challenge of shooting season 2 of “All Rise” using multiple Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6ks. “Shooting safely in a pandemic is a daunting task,” said Harp. “Blackmagic’s Pocket Cinema Camera 6K, with its unique flexibility and stunning visual imagery has allowed us to continue delivering a show that we are all proud of.”

For Blackmagic Design cameras, on set grading, DIT and visual effects work:

“All American” DIT Urban Olsson used DaVinci Resolve, Smart Videohubs, UltraStudio Mini, DeckLink Mini Recorder and DeckLink Mini Monitor;

“All Rise” cinematographer David Harp used Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6Ks to shoot season 2 of the show,

“Batwoman” DIT Noah Richoz used Smart Videohub 20×20, ATEM switchers and UltraStudio capture and playback devices;

“Blue Bloods” VFX Supervisor Mike Warren at Filmworks/FX NY used DaVinci Resolve Studio in their VFX pipeline, along with Intensity Shuttle for playback and Production Camera 4Ks for VFX shots;

“Bull” DIT Keith Putnam used Smart Videohub 20×20, Mini Converters, UltraStudio Mini Monitor, DaVinci Resolve Studio and the Videohub Smart Control Pro;

“The Goldbergs” DIT Kevin Mills used Smart Videohub 16×16, Mini Converter SDI Distribution, DeckLink Mini Monitor, DeckLink Mini recorder, SmartView Duo, DaVinci Resolve and CleanSwitch 12×12;

“Legacies” DIT Billy Mueller used DaVinci Resolve Studio, Ultimatte 12 and UltraStudio capture and playback devices;

“Nancy Drew” DIT Michael Sangalong used DaVinci Resolve Studio, MultiView 16 and various Mini and Micro Converters;

Muse VFX Founders and Visual Effects Supervisors John Gross and Fred Pienkos and their team used Fusion Studio to composite “NCIS” and “The Neighborhood”;

“Station 19” DIT Andy Lemon used the Smart Videohub 40×40.

For post production with DaVinci Resolve Studio:

“American Housewife,” “Cruel Summer” and “Saved by the Bell” graded by Point 360’s Patrick Woodard;

“Bull” graded by Level 3’s Mark Wilkins;

“How To Get Away With Murder” and “Supernatural” graded by Technicolor’s Sparkle;

“A Million Little Things” and “Stumptown” graded by ColorTime’s Russell Lynch;

“The Expanse” graded by Company 3 Toronto’s Joanne Rourke;

“Magnum PI” graded by Company 3 Hollywood’s Laura Jans Fazio;

“Motherland: Fort Salem,” “mixed-ish” and “black-ish” graded by The Foundation’s Gareth Cook;

“NCIS: New Orleans” and “NCIS” graded by Picture Shop’s George Delaney;

“The Rookie” graded by Company 3 Santa Monica’s Dave Hussey;

“Station 19” graded by Technicolor’s Roy Vasich;

“The Flash” graded by Level 3’s Ken Van Deest;

“The Walking Dead,” “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” “Claws,” “Fear the Walking Dead” and “Kung Fu” graded by Picture Shop’s Chris Boyer;

“The 100” graded by ColorTime’s Dan Judy;

“Upload” graded by SIM International’s John Persichetti;

“Legacies” and “Roswell, New Mexico” graded by Point 360’s Charlie Tucker;

“A Teacher” and “Big Shot” graded by Picture Shop’s Shane Harris;

“Watchmen” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” graded by SIM International’s Todd Bochner;

“Fargo” graded by Picture Shop’s Tony D’Amore;

“Defending Jacob” graded by SIM International’s Joe Finley and Lucie Barbier-Dearnley;

“P-Valley” graded by HARBOR’s Roman Hankewycz.

