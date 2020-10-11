15 Best Amazon Prime Day Cell Phone & iPhone Deals 2020: Early iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S20, and Pixel 5 & 4 Sales Presented by Deal Stripe
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our round-up of the best early iPhone and cell phone deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring deals on iPhone 11, Pixel 5, 4, Samsung Galaxy S20, and more mobiles and smartphones. Find the best deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best Samsung Galaxy deals:
- Save up to 20% on Samsung Galaxy unlocked smartphones – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G at Amazon
- Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at Amazon
- Save $55 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 at Amazon
- Save $204 on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus at Amazon
- Save up to $204 on Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 FE, S20 Ultra & Note20 cell phones – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best Apple iPhone deals:
- Save up to 48% on iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XS Max, SE, XR, 8 & many more iPhone models – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $330 on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro at Amazon
- Save $200 on the Apple iPhone 11 at Amazon
- Save $194 on the Apple iPhone XR at Amazon
- Save $434 on the Apple iPhone XS at Amazon
- Save $109 on the Apple iPhone 8 Plus at Amazon
- Save up to 48% on unlocked Apple iPhones at the Amazon Prime Day sale – click the link for the latest prices on unlocked Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XR, SE, XS Max and many more models
Best Google Pixel deals:
- Save up to 57% on the latest Google Pixel unlocked smartphones – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $171 on the Google Pixel 4 at Amazon
- Save 56% on the Google Pixel 2 at Amazon
- Save $94 on the Google Pixel 3a XL at Amazon
- Save $73 on the Google Pixel 3a at Amazon
- Save $460 on the Google Pixel 3 at Amazon
- Save up to $460 on Google Pixel 4, 5, 4a, 4 XL & more Pixel cell phones – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
More cell phone deals:
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of mobiles & smartphones at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 20% on the Moto E at Amazon
- Save up to $450 on unlocked cell phones – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Check out the full range of cell phones on sale at the Amazon Prime Day sale – click the link for the latest prices on best-selling iPhone & Android smartphones
Amazon’s Prime Day, the retail giant’s annual sales event for its Prime members, features impressive deals on over a million items.
Not yet a member of Amazon Prime? Start your 30-day free trial now and make the most of the entire Prime Day sale.
Prime Day gives shoppers an excellent opportunity to save on cell phones, smart phones, and mobiles such as the iPhone 11, Pixel 4, and Samsung Galaxy S20. The Samsung Galaxy S20, Pixel 4 and the iPhone 11 still stand out in comparison to other smartphones. Competition in the mobile arena is as fierce as ever, and these top brands still manage to come up with feature-packed models that allow them to stay on top.
The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature better cameras and screens, as well as a new processor that boosts these cell phones’ performance. Samsung, with their Galaxy S20 lineup, won’t be outdone as these smartphones are also rich in features such as 5G support and access to Xbox Game Pass. As for the Google Pixel 4 and XL, their features include increased screen resolutions and HDR. All of these are available on Amazon along with other cell phones from different brands.
Last year’s Prime Day sale proved to be a record-breaker for sales of Amazon devices, with the Amazon Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick proving to be particularly popular items.
Searching for more cell phone, smartphone, and mobile deals like the Samsung Galaxy S20, iPhone 11, and Pixel 4? Click here to browse the full range of deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.
