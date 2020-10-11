13 Best Prime Day Laptop Deals (2020): Top Early ASUS, Lenovo, Dell & HP Chromebook & Notebook, Microsoft Surface & Apple MacBook Savings Presented by Consumer Articles
Save on laptop, MacBook & Chromebook deals at the early Amazon Prime Day sale, together with standard & 2-in-1 Lenovo, ASUS, HP & Dell Chromebooks & notebooks, MacBook & Microsoft Surface discounts
Best Laptop deals:
- Save up to 40% on the latest laptops from HP, Dell, ASUS, Lenovo, Apple & many more top-rated laptop brands
- Save up to $164 on ASUS laptops such as the ASUS ZenBook, VivoBook & ASUS ROG gaming laptop
- Save 24% on the 2020 ASUS VivoBook 15 15.6 Inch FHD 1080P Laptop at Amazon
- Save $70 on the ASUS VivoBook 15 (AMD Quad Core) Laptop at Amazon
- Save up to $109 on Lenovo IdeaPad, ThinkPad & many more Lenovo laptops
- Save $76 on the 2020 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6″ Laptop at Amazon
- Save up to $809 on a wide range of laptops at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $104 on HP laptops, PCs & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale – check the latest deals on top-rated HP touchscreen and traditional laptops like the HP Spectre x360 and HP Omen series
- Save $40 on the 2020 HP 14” HD Laptop at Amazon
- Save up to $150 on Dell XPS & Inspiron laptops, PCs & monitors – click the link for the latest prices on the best-selling Dell XPS 13 & XPS 15 laptops, as well as many more Dell laptops at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $150 on the Dell XPS 13 7390 Touchscreen Laptop at Amazon
- Save $134 on the Dell Inspiron 5000 Touchscreen Laptop at Amazon
- Save $110 on the Dell XPS 15 7590 Laptop at Amazon
- Save up to $809 on Microsoft Surface Laptops, Surface Pro 7, 6 X & many more Surface 2-in-1 laptops – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $401 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 at Amazon
- Save $73 on the latest Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at Amazon
- Save $809 on the Microsoft Surface Book 2 15” Laptop at Amazon
Best Chromebook deals:
- Save up to 38% on Chromebooks from HP, Samsung, Lenovo, Dell, Acer and more top manufacturers at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $190 on the Samsung 11.6″ Chromebook at Amazon
- Save 21% on the Acer Chromebook 315 at Amazon
Best Apple MacBook deals:
- Save up to 14% on Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro & MacBook Air laptops – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $300 on the New Apple MacBook Pro at Amazon
- Save $50 on the Apple MacBook Air at Amazon
- Save up to $305 on the latest Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13” & 16” & more MacBook laptops – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Amazon Prime Day brings time-limited deals on thousands of items across all Amazon’s product categories including smart home devices, cookware, electronics, and more.
Prime Day provides shoppers looking for Chromebooks, MacBooks & laptop computers with a wide range of deals to choose from. The 16-inch Macbook Pro comes packed with premium features and great computing power under the hood. The top-of-the-line laptop features the ninth-generation 8-Core Intel i9 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 630, and a six-speaker system with force-canceling woofers. A little lower down the line is the 13-inch Macbook Pro and the 13-inch Macbook Air which are also powerful laptops worth considering.
On the lightweight side of laptop computers, Chromebooks sit on top. Chromebooks are laptops that run on Chrome OS. These laptops are designed for people who use web-based applications and don’t need much computing power. HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, and Acer all manufacture reliable Chromebooks.
Those same brands (HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, and Acer) also manufacture powerful Windows laptops. Even Microsoft manufactures its own line of laptops like the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3.
While Prime Day is typically held in July to celebrate Amazon’s founding date, Prime Day 2020 is taking place in Q4 for the first time.
