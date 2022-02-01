11:11 Systems Announces New Case Study with Tree Top

As Tree Top — and its data output — continues to grow, the company turned to 11:11 Systems and iland to modernize and simplify its overall data retention strategy

FAIRFIELD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PE—11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced a new case study with Tree Top.

Tree Top is a grower-owned cooperative committed to producing and innovating world-class fruit products, including top-quality juices, sauces, and premium ingredients. Founded over 60 years ago in the heart of Washington’s apple country, the co-op is now a global business with over 1,000 growers, engineers, and food scientists.

Prior to selecting iland, an 11:11 Systems Company, much of Tree Top’s primary infrastructure was still being backed up on premises via physical disk. In order to implement on-site and off-site storage, and disaster recovery more in line with industry best practices, the company embarked on a project to replace much of its existing legacy infrastructure. Tree Top decided to implement iland Secure Cloud DRaaS for Veeam, iland Secure Cloud Backup for Veeam Cloud Connect, and iland Secure Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365.

Read the iland and Tree Top case study here.

ABOUT 11:11 SYSTEMS

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that holistically addresses the most pressing cloud, connectivity and security challenges of today while preparing businesses for tomorrow. The 11:11 model empowers customers and partners to “Rethink Connected,” providing fully-integrated, fully-automated services, activities and data powered on a unified platform that ensures their applications and data are always running, accessible and protected. 11:11 delivers increased performance and savings to organizations, while freeing up IT resources to focus on the core business. Learn more at 1111Systems.com.

Contacts

Media:

Candice Mayan



Director of Communications



[email protected]