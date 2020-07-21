1091 Media Holding Co Rebrands as Streamwise, Announces Simon Zhu as Chief Technology Officer

Recent BitMovio acquisition adds key talent to management team in preparation for Streamwise’s platform launch

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Content distribution and marketing services investment firm, 1091 Media, announced today it has rebranded its holding company as Streamwise, while its award-winning film and TV distribution business will now operate under the banner, 1091 Pictures. In addition, Simon Zhu, a media technology executive based in Palo Alto, has been named Chief Technology Officer of Streamwise and is tasked with building Streamwise’s new technology platform that will power 1091 Pictures.

Zhu joins the company by way of Streamwise’s recent acquisition of blockchain-enabled entertainment technology company, BitMovio, where Zhu served as Founder and CEO. Prior to founding BitMovio, Zhu was SVP of Product Management and Executive Board Director at Vobile.

The launch of the Streamwise platform marks the final step in the separation of 1091’s systems from its previous owner, The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment, following the sale of the business in 2019. The investment partnership behind Streamwise’s current ownership, Danny Stein and Joe Samberg, were the owner/operators behind the growth of The Orchard until its sale to Sony Music Entertainment in 2015.

1091 Pictures will serve as Streamwise’s licensing and distribution label, and 1091’s existing client roster of over 500 filmmakers and distributors will receive exclusive access to Streamwise’s private beta, expected this December, to view insights and consolidated financial information for their releases.

1091 Pictures has a library of thousands of titles and a distribution network that spans over 100 destinations across more than 100 countries. Past releases include the Oscar® Nominated films Cartel Land and Life, Animated, Spirit Awards-winner Christine, Oscar® Winner Taika Waititi’s What We Do In The Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople and the Pedro Almodovar-produced El Angel.

Streamwise plans to provide premium content owners centralized access to a large portfolio of top streaming channels, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV, Pluto TV, Tubi and The Roku Channel, along with marketing and insights services, all through a single user experience. Streamwise’s mission is to revolutionize the process of reaching and monetizing audiences in the streaming economy. All content owners and distributors are invited to request an invite to Streamwise’s private beta, which it expects to roll out in early 2021, at streamwisely.com.

Contacts

Jason Kasperski



[email protected]