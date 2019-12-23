1-Day Course: Calculating Damages Resulting From Patent Infringement (San Diego, CA, United States – January 16, 2020) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Calculating Damages Resulting From Patent Infringement” training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Patent assertion is a high stakes game. When tens or hundreds of millions of dollars are at stake, you must make the most powerful argument possible in seeking patent damages.

In addition to discussing a host of creative damages theories, this course will review basic tenets of patent infringement such as:

  • Lost Profits
  • Price Erosion
  • Entire Market Value Rule
  • FRAND Damages
  • Apportionment
  • The Analytical Method
  • Market Spoilage
  • The Georgia-Pacific Factors
  • The 25% Rule
  • Cost of Next Best Alternatives
  • Running Royalties vs. Upfront Payments
  • Cost of Designing Around
  • Compulsory Licenses
  • Anti-Trust Issues

This course will also discuss relevant court ruling such as:

  • Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank International
  • Octane Fitness v. ICON Health and Fitness
  • Ericson v. Apple
  • CSIRO v. Cisco Systems
  • WesternGeco v. Ion Geophysical Corp.
  • Prism v. Sprint
  • Panduit v. Stahlin Bros. Fibre Works
  • State Industries v. Mor-Flo Industries
  • Summit 6 v. Samsung
  • Uniloc v Microsoft
  • Grain Processing v. American Maize Products
  • Halo Electronics v. Pulse Electronics
  • Exmark v. Briggs & Stratton
  • Cornell University v. Hewlett-Packard

Course Length: 3.5 hours

