1-Day Course: Calculating Damages Resulting From Patent Infringement (San Diego, CA, United States – January 16, 2020) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Patent assertion is a high stakes game. When tens or hundreds of millions of dollars are at stake, you must make the most powerful argument possible in seeking patent damages.

In addition to discussing a host of creative damages theories, this course will review basic tenets of patent infringement such as:

Lost Profits

Price Erosion

Entire Market Value Rule

FRAND Damages

Apportionment

The Analytical Method

Market Spoilage

The Georgia-Pacific Factors

The 25% Rule

Cost of Next Best Alternatives

Running Royalties vs. Upfront Payments

Cost of Designing Around

Compulsory Licenses

Anti-Trust Issues

This course will also discuss relevant court ruling such as:

Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank International

Octane Fitness v. ICON Health and Fitness

Ericson v. Apple

CSIRO v. Cisco Systems

WesternGeco v. Ion Geophysical Corp.

Prism v. Sprint

Panduit v. Stahlin Bros. Fibre Works

State Industries v. Mor-Flo Industries

Summit 6 v. Samsung

Uniloc v Microsoft

Grain Processing v. American Maize Products

Halo Electronics v. Pulse Electronics

Exmark v. Briggs & Stratton

Cornell University v. Hewlett-Packard

Course Length: 3.5 hours

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hulslg

